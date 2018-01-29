25 dead, 670+ hospitalized from flu in Georgia

ATLANTA - Doctors are dealing with a deadly rise in flu cases in Georgia. The flu has been designated as “widespread” across the state.
As of Monday, there are 25 confirmed flu-related deaths and 671 people hospitalized.
Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge learned that all of those deaths involved people 51 or older.
Local doctors stress that the flu is dangerous to everyone. They're urging everyone who hasn't gotten a flu shot yet to get one.
Local emergency rooms are slammed as more and more sick patients check in.
In response to the flu epidemic, Grady Memorial Hospital has opened up a one-of-a-kind mobile ER unit. It's the only unit in the nation.
