Flu season to last even longer than usual, doctors say

ATLANTA - Doctors saw this flu season start early and now say it’ll stay longer.
Dr. Andi Shane with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said you do not need a flu test in an emergency room to figure it out if you have the flu. She wants people to stay calm. The first stop should always be your pediatrician and if after hours, urgent care.
“If a child is not able to keep fluids down and is having problems with vomiting or diarrhea, that is probably something that needs to go to the urgent care center,” Shane said.
We're talking to the doctor about the symptoms you need to worry about on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
