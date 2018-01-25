Infant, grandmother shot to death, third person found dead near Georgia home

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting deputies investigate the deaths of three people outside of a home in Georgia.
Deputies told WGXA-TV that an infant and grandmother were found shot to death in their front yard in Dooly County around 4 a.m. Thursday. A third person, a man, was found across the street.
A fourth person, a 17-year-old girl was found in critical condition alongside the two victims in the yard, according to WGXA-TV.
The GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said agents are assisting in the investigation.
Confirmed: The #GBI is assisting in the investigation into the deaths of three individuals (including a child) in Dooly County.— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) January 25, 2018
