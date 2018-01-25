  • Infant, grandmother shot to death, third person found dead near Georgia home

    DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting deputies investigate the deaths of three people outside of a home in Georgia. 

    Deputies told WGXA-TV that an infant and grandmother were found shot to death in their front yard in Dooly County around 4 a.m. Thursday. A third person, a man, was found across the street.

    A fourth person, a 17-year-old girl was found in critical condition alongside the two victims in the yard, according to WGXA-TV. 

    The GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said agents are assisting in the investigation. 

