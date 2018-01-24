0 New plan could transform Georgia's mass transit system

ATLANTA - State lawmakers are working on a new transportation plan that could radically change the way metro Atlanta commuters get around the region.

Most people in metro Atlanta, even north Georgia, will say their biggest gripe about living in the area is traffic.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot learned that the state is looking at ways to unify every county transit authority in the 13-county region under one huge umbrella, so there could be seamless travel from one county to another.

One app or one website to navigate it, and possibly rebranding all of it, from MARTA to Cobb transit to Gwinnett transit, as something like “Transit ATL.”

“My deal is, I would like to see the whole system rebranded to the ATL. That's our brand. We fly into Atlanta. We get on an ATL trail, ATL bus, ATL express bus, ATL light rail, whatever we have, ATL would be branded ATL,” said state Sen. Brandon Beach.

This is not a takeover of MARTA or the other authorities, though the House version of this plan could include a merging of some county transits.

Lawmakers are hoping to roll out the new transit master plan in the next couple of weeks.

