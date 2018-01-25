Police: Man pulled out gun, raised it before officer shot, killed him

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County police said the call originally came from a Shell gas station at the corner of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Nelson Brogan Boulevard.
We're learning about what led up to the shooting for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach talked to authorities at the scene, who said an armed man was confronted by officers overnight.
He pulled out a gun and raised it at officers before they shot him, police said.
