Middle school teacher removed from classroom after assault claims

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher at a DeKalb County middle school has been removed from the classroom after students claimed he physically and verbally assaulted students.
One student said the teacher deliberately tripped her in the lunchroom and another student said the teacher held him to the floor pushing a blowhorn to his neck. Students also said the teacher made them watch a graphic video. Both students also allege the teacher made anti-Semitic comments to Jewish students.
In a sit-down interview with Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes, one of the parents said her daughter is traumatized because of what happened.
The district sent Channel 2 Action News this statement Wednesday afternoon:
"The DeKalb County School District believes that diversity is our strength, and takes any potential violation of that ideal seriously. What we can say at this point is that the employee has been removed from the classroom pending further review and investigation."
Parents told Fernandes it's taken too long for the school to take action. You'll hear from them on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
