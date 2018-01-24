Several metro Atlanta Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us stores set to close

WAYNE, N.J. - Iconic children's retailer Toys 'R' Us plans to close as many as 182 stores nationwide, the chain said in court documents Tuesday.
The New Jersey-based company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, has about 880 U.S. stores and 1,600 worldwide.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 students dead, several wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school
- Woman attacked in parking garage outside Target in Buckhead
- Check out Buckhead homes of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast
"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Dave Brandon, Toys 'R' Us chairman and CEO, said in a letter posted on the company's website. "To that end and following a top-to-bottom assessment of our business, we have decided to close a number of our U.S. stores. We also intend to convert a number of locations into co-branded Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us stores. The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience you should expect from a market leader."
If approved, "we estimate store closing sales to begin in early February, with the majority of locations closing in mid-April 2018," Brandon wrote.
The closures still need court approval, according to documents.
Here's a list of the Georgia stores set to close:
1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Dunwoody GA
6875 Douglas Boulevard, Douglasville GA
2955 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna GA
6380 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA
132 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville GA
8160 Mall Parkway, Conyers GA
221 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan GA
2601 Dawson Rd., Albany GA
(See the full list around the country on pages 72-74 of this document)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}