ATLANTA - “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmates are competitive for prominence, drama and airtime.

They are also competitive when it comes to buying homes.

Three of them purchased houses in metro Atlanta within weeks of each other in 2016: Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks.

The homes ranged in price from $940,000 to $1.9 million.

Three of the former and current housewives − Parks, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield − all have homes in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

Here are some details about the homes of the “Real Housewives” who call Buckhead home:

Phaedra Parks

Real estate records indicate she bought her two-acre Buckhead home not far from Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore on Oct. 14, 2016 for $1.9 million.

It has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 9,000 square feet.

There’s a pool, a four-car garage, its own fitness center and a guest house.

She bought the home in the middle of her divorce with jailed husband Apollo Nida.

Although the show had a scene last season revealing her divorce was finalized, Apollo is not quite on board with what happened.

Sheree Whitfield

Whitfield bought the land in 2012 and built her Chateau Sheree from scratch.

The home is technically in Sandy Springs, but it sits within the general Buckhead area.

It is now equipped with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and 8,000 square feet. The Z-estimate value of the house is about $1.2 million.

It took her several years to build it and she’s had all sorts of battles with contractors. It’s unclear if she is actually living there right now.

A house warming party was held in October 2016, and the party and her home were featured in one of the last episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” last season.

That party caused some issues with neighbors and she ended up paying a fine from the city of Sandy Springs.

Kenya Moore

She bought a fixer upper near Sheree’s home in May 2015. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths.

We’ve seen it quite a bit on TV since her ex-boyfriend kept breaking windows.

She purchased it for $515,000 and spent some big bucks to renovate.

This article was written by Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.