1 dead, several wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody

    BENTON, Ky. - At least one person has died and several others are wounded after a shooting at a Kentucky high school this morning, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said.

    A suspect is in custody, the governor and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said.       

    The shooting took place at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

    The wounded are being treated at a nearby hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

    The school shooting in Kentucky comes a day after a 15-year-old girl in Texas was shot and injured in her high school cafeteria, allegedly by a 16-year-old male student. The 15-year-old was hospitalized in unknown condition.

     

     

     

