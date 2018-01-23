1 dead, several wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody

BENTON, Ky. - At least one person has died and several others are wounded after a shooting at a Kentucky high school this morning, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said.
Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us...— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018
A suspect is in custody, the governor and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting took place at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
The wounded are being treated at a nearby hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.
The school shooting in Kentucky comes a day after a 15-year-old girl in Texas was shot and injured in her high school cafeteria, allegedly by a 16-year-old male student. The 15-year-old was hospitalized in unknown condition.
DEVELOPING: Suspect in custody following shooting at high school in Marshall County, Kentucky; several wounded, sheriff's department says.— ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2018
Horrible situation with a tragic shooting at Marshall County HS. Please keep those involved & first responders in your hearts right now. Prayers to Marshall County.— Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) January 23, 2018
