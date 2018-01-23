Crash blocks lanes of I-20 eastbound

ATLANTA - A crash on the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp to the downtown connector has all lanes closed as crews investigate what happened.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Famous record producer arrested in Alpharetta, accused of driving 125 mph
- GSU soccer player withdraws from school after using racial epithet
- DeKalb County Schools ask parents to weigh in on make up day plan
The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Triple Team Traffic advises drivers to avoid taking I-20 eastbound into downtown.
Traffic is being diverted onto Winthrop Street from I-20 by police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}