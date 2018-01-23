  • Crash blocks lanes of I-20 eastbound

    ATLANTA - A crash on the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp to the downtown connector has all lanes closed as crews investigate what happened. 

    The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

    Triple Team Traffic advises drivers to avoid taking I-20 eastbound into downtown.

    Traffic is being diverted onto Winthrop Street from I-20 by police.
     

