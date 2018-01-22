DeKalb County schools announces plan to make up snow days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Local school districts are working to figure out how to make up the three snow days last week.
Channel 2's Liz Artz reached out to several districts around the metro area. In DeKalb County, the superintendent is taking back two teacher work days and the third day he said he's going to put out in a survey and let parents be part of the decision.
"We worked with our teacher organization and a number PTAs to come up with the general survey on which option is best to pull together and make a decision from there," said Dr. R. Stephen Green, DeKalb County School Superintendent.
What parents have to say about the decision, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GSU soccer player to withdraw from school after using racial epithet
- Police investigate what led up to hotel shooting, search for possible second crime scene
- Georgia Power ordered to refund over $43M to its customers
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}