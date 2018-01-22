ATLANTA - A Georgia State University soccer player has been suspended from the team after allegedly using a racial epithet on social media, according to school officials.
Natalia Martinez’s name has been stripped from the team’s online roster after the epithet appeared on her Finsta page.
Finsta is a private version of Instagram that is growing in popularity among teens.
Associate Athletic Director Mike Holms told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officials were made aware of the situation Friday morning.
“We are handling the matter internally at the present time,” Holms told The AJC.
The university released the following statement via its verified Twitter account:
“Georgia State Athletics is aware of an incident on social media involving one of our student-athletes on Friday. We do not tolerate the language the student used in her post. Pursuant to our student-athlete code of conduct, she has been suspended from the soccer team.”
Statement from GSU Athletics: pic.twitter.com/qLop6vODek— GSU Panthers (@GSUPanthers) January 20, 2018
According to an online bio, Martinez is a freshman from Weston, Florida.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
