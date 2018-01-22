Hotel evacuated after man walked in carrying multiple firearms

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching a hotel in McDonough after reports of an armed man.
Police were called to the Home2 Suites on Mill Road early Monday morning.
Employees told officers that a man walked in carrying firearms and said things that alerted employees.
Police believe they have that man in custody, but say it's possible there is a crime scene at another location. Police would not go into detail on that, only saying that they noticed certain things about the man that make them believe that is the case.
Officers said the man is not staying at the hotel.
SWAT officers have evacuated the hotel and are now going room to room searching the hotel as they investigate.
