Firefighter reunited with child he caught during fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dramatic video captured the moment a child was thrown off a ladder and caught by a heroic firefighter weeks ago – now, the two have reunited.
Channel 2 Action News was there when DeKalb County Fire Captain Scott Stroup met the little girl this weekend.
The fire ripped through the Avondale Forest Apartment on January 3.
Helmet camera video showed the moment the toddler was dropped down to a firefighter as the flames roared around them.
An estimated 50 people were left without a place to live after the massive fire at the Decatur apartment complex.
