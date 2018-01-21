  • Police investigating shooting in Rockdale County

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigating shooting in Rockdale County
    WSB-TV
    Right now, there is a heavy police presence in Rockdale County as police investigate a shooting.

    Police units and officers can be seen on Habersham Way, just south of Conyers.

    Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen, they responded to a domestic call just after 11 this morning.

    Investigators said a woman and a man were at their home where she was shot and taken to a hospital. The man was taken into custody, police said. Police also tell us three children were at the home during the shooting.

    Stay tuned for wsbtv.com and Channel 2 Action News at 6 for the latest details.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories