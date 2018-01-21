Police investigating shooting in Rockdale County

Right now, there is a heavy police presence in Rockdale County as police investigate a shooting.
Police units and officers can be seen on Habersham Way, just south of Conyers.
Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen, they responded to a domestic call just after 11 this morning.
Investigators said a woman and a man were at their home where she was shot and taken to a hospital. The man was taken into custody, police said. Police also tell us three children were at the home during the shooting.
A woman and man at their house (White House in distance) on Habersham. She was shot. She called a friend who called @RockdaleSheriff. Man was taken into custody. Woman went to hospital. Condition unknown. 3 kids home at time - all ok. #wsbtv @GBI_GA assisting pic.twitter.com/LktaZD4bQz— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 21, 2018
