  • Residents urged to stay inside during SWAT situation after man shoots neighbor, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police and SWAT told Channel 2 Action News they are looking for an armed man who escaped his home after shooting his neighbor. 

    We're talking with investigators as they work to get the suspect in custody, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.  

    The incident happened in the 6000 block of Glenbrook Drive in Norcross around 1 a.m. Saturday. 

    The victim, Misty Bell, was able to call police after being shot twice, once in the chest and once in the arm, according to police.

    Bell's current condition is unknown. 

    "The scene is still very active as the suspect is not yet in custody," Gwinnett police spokesman officer Jacob Albright said. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police were told the suspect is possibly a Marine veteran with several weapons in the house where he lives alone.

    Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

    “According to Ms. Bell’s relatives, she is only a neighbor," Albright said. "They’ve never engaged in any sort of relationship. And as far as she knows there’s no disagreements or animosity between the two of them.”

    Officials are urging any residents in the area to remain in their homes or avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories