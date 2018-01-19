Body found with multiple gunshot wounds in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A body has been found near a car in DeKalb County, officials told Channel 2 Action News.
DeKalb County spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes the incident happened at Snapfinger Woods Drive and Golf Vista Circle.
Police told Fernandes they found a 32-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene.
Detectives are canvassing the area for any clues.
Police said the car next to the victim may have also been struck by gunfire.
No one in custody.
Just got some new information on the victim found dead outside of a car this morning. My live report is coming up on Ch2 at Noon pic.twitter.com/RkPidtvUyO— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 19, 2018
