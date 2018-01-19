Man, teen arrested in car theft with newborn and 4-year-old inside

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities said they have arrested two people who stole a car with two children inside.
The car theft happened Wednesday at a Clayton County gas station.
A woman told police she left the vehicle running when she ran into the Quik Trip on Riverdale Road.
We're learning how authorities tracked down the suspects in LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police said there were two children, a 4-year-old and a 1-month-old, in the car. Police said someone jumped in the car and took off.
The 4-year-old girl was dropped off on the side of the road shortly after, police said. The 1-month-old girl, Ava, was still in the car.
Ava was later found by a Channel 2 Action News photographer on the side of the road. The baby was taken to a hospital where it was treated.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Friday, Khyree Swift and a 16-year-old.
