Police search for car stolen with baby inside

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a car that was stolen with a baby inside.
Clayton County police said a 2009 black Chevy Equinox with Georgia temp tag 45383002 was taken from the QT on Riverdale Road.
Police said there were two children, a 4-year-old and a 1-month-old, in the car when the mother left the vehicle running and walked away.
Police said someone jumped in the car and took off.
The 4-year-old was dropped off on the side of the road, police said. The 1-month-old girl, Ava Wilmer, is believed to still be in the car. She was wearing a pink snowsuit and a white hat.
Police said the car was last seen heading east on I-285.
The Clayton County police chief said they are using a helicopter, manpower and other means to try to track down the car.
We're looking for a 2009 Black Chevy Equinox bearing Georgia Temp Tag#45383002. 1 month old Ava Wilmer is in the SUV wearing a pink snowsuit & white hat. The vehicle was stolen from QT (5390 Riverdale Rd., GA) an was last seen headed EB on I-285 pic.twitter.com/eotB8MyZJW— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) January 17, 2018
