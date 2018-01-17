  • Police search for car stolen with baby inside

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a car that was stolen with a baby inside.

    Clayton County police said a 2009 black Chevy Equinox with Georgia temp tag 45383002 was taken from the QT on Riverdale Road.

    Police said there were two children, a 4-year-old and a 1-month-old, in the car when the mother left the vehicle running and walked away.

    Police said someone jumped in the car and took off. 

    The 4-year-old was dropped off on the side of the road, police said. The 1-month-old girl, Ava Wilmer, is believed to still be in the car. She was wearing a pink snowsuit and a white hat. 

    Police said the car was last seen heading east on I-285.

    The Clayton County police chief said they are using a helicopter, manpower and other means to try to track down the car. 

     

