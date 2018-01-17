  • Icy roads lead to dozens of crashes across metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    • Dozens of crashes throughout metro Atlanta due to icy roads, including one involving a salt truck on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County and another involving a MARTA bus in DeKalb County.
    • Groundstop in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; More than 100 flights cancelled, nearly 115 delayed.
    • Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta 
    • Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a State of Emergency for 83 counties due to winter weather

    ATLANTA - Snow is falling across metro Atlanta, making travel difficult for those who do need to use the roads.

    A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia until Wednesday afternoon. 

    Up to 2 or 3 inches of snowfall are possible. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the snow for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

    6:10 a.m.: More than 30 crashes reported due to widespread icing in Hall County. People asked to avoid driving. 

    6:03 a.m.: Crash involving MARTA bus in DeKalb County, according to Triple Team Traffic.

    6:01 a.m.: Snow starting to clear in parts of north Georgia, but still falling across metro Atlanta. Road temperatures are still freezing, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says.

     

    6 a.m.: Nearly 100 flights cancelled, close to 115 flights delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to winter weather.

    5:40 a.m.: Triple Team Traffic reports several roads closed due to icy conditions. They include I-85 southbound, south of Highway 211, Langford Parkway at I-285, Browns Ridge Road, west of Ga. 400, Highway 124 at Ronald Reagan Parkway.

    5:35 a.m.: MARTA rail, bus services experiencing delays

    5:15 a.m.: Ground delay announced at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. 

    5:10 a.m.: Snow is ending in the northwest GA mountains now, but will continue on the south side for the next 4-5 hours, Severe Weather Team 2 says. 

