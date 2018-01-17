ATLANTA - Snow is falling across metro Atlanta, making travel difficult for those who do need to use the roads.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia until Wednesday afternoon.
Up to 2 or 3 inches of snowfall are possible.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the snow for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:
6:10 a.m.: More than 30 crashes reported due to widespread icing in Hall County. People asked to avoid driving.
6:03 a.m.: Crash involving MARTA bus in DeKalb County, according to Triple Team Traffic.
DeKalb Co: Crash involving a MARTA bus on I-285/sb (Inner Loop) at Glenwood Rd. Right lane blocked. HAZARDOUS driving conditions all over. Avoid travel. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/wORtQ8hyQh— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 17, 2018
6:01 a.m.: Snow starting to clear in parts of north Georgia, but still falling across metro Atlanta. Road temperatures are still freezing, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says.
Snow is ending now across west Cobb, parts of Cherokee, Paulding, Douglas... we've got another 30-60 minutes of snow in town #ATL before it moves out #StormWatchon2— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 17, 2018
6 a.m.: Nearly 100 flights cancelled, close to 115 flights delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to winter weather.
5:40 a.m.: Triple Team Traffic reports several roads closed due to icy conditions. They include I-85 southbound, south of Highway 211, Langford Parkway at I-285, Browns Ridge Road, west of Ga. 400, Highway 124 at Ronald Reagan Parkway.
5:35 a.m.: MARTA rail, bus services experiencing delays
5:15 a.m.: Ground delay announced at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
5:10 a.m.: Snow is ending in the northwest GA mountains now, but will continue on the south side for the next 4-5 hours, Severe Weather Team 2 says.
