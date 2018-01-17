Coweta County issues curfew due to winter weather

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County has issued a curfew due to winter weather.
The curfew is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
County officials said roads are dangerous and will get worse into the evening.
The county listed the following individuals as exempt from the curfew:
“Exempt individuals include those individuals engaged in the provision of designated, essential services, such as fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services and hospital services, military services, utility emergency repairs.
“For the purposes of this curfew, example individuals also include regular employees of local industries traveling to and from their jobs with appropriate identification, news media employees,
building and repair contractors, properly registered, performing activities related to
construction, repair, renovation or improvement of buildings and other structures damaged
during the disaster or emergency."
Coweta County has issued a resolution establishing a curfew beginning at 5 PM today (1/17) through 10 AM... https://t.co/k8tsSd6NVB— Coweta County (@cowetageorgia) January 17, 2018
