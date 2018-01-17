Snow causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - The snow is impacting hundreds of flights at the world’s busiest airport Wednesday.
A ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport started at 5 a.m.
There have been more than 250 flight delays and nearly 200 cancelations.
