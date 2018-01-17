Police officer hit by car in Buckhead

ATLANTA - A police officer was hit by a car near Lenox Square Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at Peachtree and Lenox roads.
The officer was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police say.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene, Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
