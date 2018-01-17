  • Police officer hit by car in Buckhead

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A police officer was hit by a car near Lenox Square Wednesday morning.

    The crash happened at Peachtree and Lenox roads. 

    The officer was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police say.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene, Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories