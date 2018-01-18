Fire destroys home of dozens on one of the coldest days of the year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of residents have no place to call home on one the coldest days of the year.
We're talking with investigators to learn what caused the fire, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4 a.m.
A fire destroyed apartments on the 3000 block of East Clubhouse Circle in DeKalb County.
When Channel 2's Darryn Moore showed up at the Oak Tree Villas apartments Thursday night, flames were shooting from one end of the building to the other.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Roads re-freeze following snow, winter weather across N. Georgia
- Police say Channel 2 photographer helped find missing baby
- Police officer hit by car while working crash in Buckhead
DeKalb County firefighters fought the blaze from the air and on the ground.
Residents were able to get out and watched their belongings go up in flames.
“I seen smoke coming from the next,” resident Yolanda Davis said. “We evacuated.”
There were no injuries reported and investigators are working to find out what sparked the fire.
On the scene of a raging apartment fire in Dekalb County details at 4am #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/OvDZqzfI2P— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) January 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}