GDOT worker killed in accident with train

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was killed in an accident with CSX train in Coweta County, sheriff officials said.
The accident happened at the intersection of Railroad Street and Bethlehem Church Road in Moreland Thursday morning.
The Coweta County sheriff's department told Channel 2 Action News that the worker was killed.
Crews are on the scene investigating.
