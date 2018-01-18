Channel 2 obtains surveillance video of man accused of stealing car with kids inside

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News exclusively obtained surveillance video of a man police believe stole a car with 2 children inside from a Clayton County gas station Wednesday night.
Police say the man dropped the 4-year-old girl on the side of the road, but they believed the 1-month-old was still inside.
After a massive search, that baby, named Ava, was recovered a few hours later when a Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted the infant on the side of the road.
The infant was treated at the hospital but was in good condition.
Police say the man who stole the car then dumped it near an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
EXCLUSIVE: Just found surveillance of man police believe carjacked a mother at the QT (Riverdale Rd) , took off with her infant and toddler, dumped kids on the road in two separate places . @wsbtv at 4 pic.twitter.com/QG1Sc1l94l— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) January 18, 2018
