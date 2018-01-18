  • This is the snowiest season since Snowmageddon

    By: Katie Walls

    ATLANTA - You're not going crazy, this has been an active winter season.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls put together winter weather facts for this winter's active season:

    January Facts

    • Atlanta received a trace of snow on New Year’s Day, the first time that’s happened since New Year's Day 2008.
    • Six January mornings have started off in the teens (including Thursday morning), the most since 2014 (and January is only 60 percent over).
    • January 17 recorded 2.3” at Atlanta, one inch more than the normal monthly total snowfall. (The average monthly snowfall for January is 1.3” for Atlanta).
    • 4.7” at Atlanta so far this season is the 11th snowiest on record (since snow records began in 1928).
    • This is also the snowiest season since 2013-14 when Atlanta received 5” of snowfall.

     
    December Facts

    • December 8-9: Parts of the metro received up to a foot of heavy wet snow, leaving thousands without power. Atlanta received 2.3” of snowfall, approximately 80 percent of the yearly average. 
    • 2.3” was the fifth most snowfall in any given December since records began. The two days that comprised the 2.3” both set daily records.
    • December precipitation accumulated to 4.38” of liquid, higher than the average 3.90”.

