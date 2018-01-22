Crews search for missing hiker who called for help as phone died

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who disappeared on a trail.
Canton police said officers are trying to find Brendan Dowling, 41, of Kennesaw.
Police said Dowling was walking trails behind Boling Park.
He had called 911 and reported that he was lost on Rampley Trail and his cell phone battery was dying.
Officers found his vehicle in Boiling Park and started searching for him.
Dowling is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 185 pounds and has reddish blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing shorts and a short sleeve shirt.
