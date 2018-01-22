New flu spike expected this week as children go back to school

ATLANTA - The flu has already killed 12 people in Georgia. Now, doctors are concerned about a new flu spike this week as children head back to school.
Doctors said when everyone's cooped up in the same space, germs spread fast. The Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention expects the flu to be intense for the next few weeks, during the last stretch of flu season.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting widespread flu activity. It counts at least five flu-related deaths and more than 300 hospitalizations in Georgia so far this season. Patients have packed hospitals, including Northside's three locations.
At Peachtree Immediate Care in Cumming, the chief medical officer said it’s about to get worse.
“Because of the two days where everybody was at home, schools were closed. People crowd together. More spreading goes on,” said Dr. James Yost.
Yost said they’ve seen about a 50 percent increase in cases every week.
