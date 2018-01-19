ATLANTA - The State Department of Public Health is now reporting 12 confirmed flu-related deaths in Georgia so far this flu season.
The previous number was five confirmed deaths.
State health officials say flu activity remains widespread.
There were 40 hospitalizations in metro Atlanta last week.
