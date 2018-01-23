Woman attacked in parking garage outside Target in Buckhead

ATLANTA - A woman says she was attacked by a man trying to steal her purse in a parking garage.
The victim said she was leaving the Target in Buckhead on Peachtree Road around 7 p.m. Monday when a man in all black walked up to her and demanded her purse.
When she hesitated and didn’t give it up, she said the man punched her in the face five times.
The woman said she screamed and fought back and people inside the store started to notice something was wrong.
Police are searching for the attacker.
The victim tell us about the terrifying encounter and how she fought back, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
On @wsbtv at 5: She was shopping at the Buckhead Target when someone punched her 5 times in the face for her purse. She says she kicked him… below the belt …and he stumbled away. Atlanta Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/ng5BpHx9sY— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) January 23, 2018
