Alpharetta police officer fired for 'mishandling evidence' during drug raid

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Alpharetta police have fired a detective after an internal affairs investigation determined he “grossly mishandled evidence” during a drug raid and then wasn’t truthful during that investigation.
Documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News Reporter Mike Petchenik through an open records request said the incident happened Oct. 3 as Alpharetta Police assisted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on a raid.
“During that raid, money was found on the site,” said Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator, James Drinkard. “That money was subsequently found to be missing momentarily and it was found to be in possession of that officer, which drew some questions.”
We'll explain what the officer allegedly did with the money that sparked the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
