Asian buffet fails health inspection; pink mold among violations

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A busy buffet restaurant in Rome failed a recent health inspection.
When Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge went to Chef Chen Buffet on Martha Berry Highway Monday, she saw the previous score of 90 posted. That is the score from last year.
On Jan. 19, the Chinese restaurant got a score of 61. Violations included melon on the buffet line not held cold enough, fried chicken on the buffet not held hot enough and pink mold buildup inside the ice machine.
The owner of Chef Chen Buffet, Michael Wang, told Sbarge he cleans the ice machine regularly. He said there was only a little bit of mold buildup at the time of the inspection.
Chang said a 61 is very unusual for the family-owned business that has been open for 11 years. He pointed out that the inspector came at a very busy lunchtime. Wang also said his mother has been ill and he’s had to take care of her and his business.
He said the staff has corrected all the violations. Wang said he is ready for a Floyd County health inspector to do the re-inspection. He told Sbarge he appreciated that the inspector came back Monday to answer any questions.
