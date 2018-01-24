  • Man wanted in 20+ burglaries arrested as search continues for members of crime ring

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A serial burglar wanted by several police agencies across metro Atlanta is now behind bars, but they say he wasn’t working alone. 

    Investigators told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez they have enough evidence linking Armani Hickson, 20, to more than 20 burglaries and thefts since last fall. 

    The young man was arrested Tuesday at a motel. 

    A search of Hickson’s record shows he is no stranger to the law. But police say, Hickson wasn’t working alone.

