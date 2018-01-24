Man charged with assault after 3-year-old stepson airlifted to hospital

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A man is facing several charges after his stepson was seriously injured.
Joshua Richards, 21, is accused of injuring the 3-year-old so much that the child had to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital on Tuesday.
Richards was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children and possession of marijuana, Villa Rica police said.
Richards is the son of Carrollton police Chief Joel Richards.
