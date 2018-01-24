  • Man charged with assault after 3-year-old stepson airlifted to hospital

    By: Liz Artz

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A man is facing several charges after his stepson was seriously injured. 

    Joshua Richards, 21, is accused of injuring the 3-year-old so much that the child had to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital on Tuesday.

    Richards was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children and possession of marijuana, Villa Rica police said.

    Richards is the son of Carrollton police Chief Joel Richards.

