This flu season is the worst in years, CDC says

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned new information from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about this year's deadly flu outbreak. 

    There is still widespread activity in 48 states, including Georgia, the CDC said. 

    The CDC’s top flu experts told Channel 2 Action News to expect widespread flu activity in Georgia for at least the next several weeks, and it's hitting all age groups.

    A particular age of concern is children.  

    The CDC is now reporting the deaths of 53 children due to flu-related complications nationwide. There were 16 pediatric deaths in the last week alone.     

    There are 37 confirmed flu-related deaths in Georgia.

    Eli Snook, 5, of Cobb County, and Kira Molina, 15, of Coweta County are the first child deaths in the state.

    Health officials tell Channel 2 Action News this year's outbreak is as bad or worse than the outbreak in 2014-2015 when the same strain of flu H3N2 was active. 

