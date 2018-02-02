This flu season is the worst in years, CDC says

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned new information from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about this year's deadly flu outbreak.
We're breaking down the virus' impact on Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
There is still widespread activity in 48 states, including Georgia, the CDC said.
The CDC’s top flu experts told Channel 2 Action News to expect widespread flu activity in Georgia for at least the next several weeks, and it's hitting all age groups.
A particular age of concern is children.
The CDC is now reporting the deaths of 53 children due to flu-related complications nationwide. There were 16 pediatric deaths in the last week alone.
There are 37 confirmed flu-related deaths in Georgia.
Eli Snook, 5, of Cobb County, and Kira Molina, 15, of Coweta County are the first child deaths in the state.
Health officials tell Channel 2 Action News this year's outbreak is as bad or worse than the outbreak in 2014-2015 when the same strain of flu H3N2 was active.
Channel 2 Action News is expecting new data from the State Health Department Friday afternoon about local flu activity. Well have that for you beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
