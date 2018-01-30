  • State's busiest ER sees record-breaking numbers because of flu

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The state's busiest emergency department is experiencing numbers they have never seen before and it's the flu that's driving the trend. 

    WellStar Kennestone Hospital's emergency department is dealing with a 30 percent spike in flu cases, according to hospital officials. 

    Why hospital officials say it's not too late to turn battle the flu, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    On Wednesday, the hospital had a record-breaking day when 516 people came in for treatment in a 24-hour period -- Many of them showing flu-like symptoms. 

    So far, the flu has been to blame for at least 25 deaths across the state.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: