State's busiest ER sees record-breaking numbers because of flu

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The state's busiest emergency department is experiencing numbers they have never seen before and it's the flu that's driving the trend.
WellStar Kennestone Hospital's emergency department is dealing with a 30 percent spike in flu cases, according to hospital officials.
Why hospital officials say it's not too late to turn battle the flu, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
On Wednesday, the hospital had a record-breaking day when 516 people came in for treatment in a 24-hour period -- Many of them showing flu-like symptoms.
So far, the flu has been to blame for at least 25 deaths across the state.
