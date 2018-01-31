  • 15-year-old girl is first pediatric flu death in Georgia

    By: Tom Regan

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Coweta County coroner says the death of a 15-year-old girl is the first pediatric flu death in Georgia.

    The girl, Kira Molina, was a student at Newnan High School, coroner Richard Hawk said.

    Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at a news conference Wednesday, where he learned that the girl had liver failure, which led to her death.

