15-year-old girl is first pediatric flu death in Georgia

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Coweta County coroner says the death of a 15-year-old girl is the first pediatric flu death in Georgia.
The girl, Kira Molina, was a student at Newnan High School, coroner Richard Hawk said.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at a news conference Wednesday, where he learned that the girl had liver failure, which led to her death.
Flu cause liver failure in teen leading to her death . Original flu test was negative. Possibly false reading. pic.twitter.com/9nMM4pO4ft— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) January 31, 2018
We’re learning how the healthy girl died from the flu in just days, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}