0 5-year-old Marietta boy dies from complications of the flu

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 5-year-old Marietta boy who died from complications of the flu was remembered on Wednesday morning.

Eli Snook died on Saturday at a hospital. His parents first took him to the emergency room on Jan. 13 with flu-like symptoms.

His family told Channel 2's Chris Jose that a doctor gave the boy Tamiflu. His parents kept him home for a week then sent him back to day care on Jan. 22.

Last Thursday, parents got a call that the boy had a 101 degree fever. His parents said they brought him back to urgent care.

The parents were told by doctors to him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Due to a weakened immune system from the flu, doctors told the parents the virus quickly attacked his body.

Georgia has been hit hard by the flu this season. On Wednesday, officials with Georgia Department of Public Health said at least 37 people have died from the virus.

The flu outbreak is so bad that Grady Memorial Hospital brought in a mobile emergency room unit to treat the excess number of patients visiting the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

Right now: @GaDPH news conference on the flu. 37 confirmed flu deaths in Georgia. I spoke to the parents of a 5-year old from Marietta who told me their son died from complications of the flu. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/neCh2MQ4kk — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 31, 2018

