Weekend plans outside? You may want to change them

Do you have plans outside this weekend? Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said you may want to change them.
The timing of showers in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Minton said 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected across metro Atlanta and north Georgia from Friday night through Sunday.
A series of impulses move through Georgia tapping Gulf moisture producing rain for several days. 2"-4" with isolated 5" of rain possible leading to flooding. pic.twitter.com/21gJQUBGIX— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 9, 2018
"The heavy rain could lead to flooding," Minton said.
What viewers can only get on Channel 2 Action News:
- Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline of when the rain arrives on Friday.
- Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain outlook showing the timeline of this weekend’s cold front and how long the wet weather will last.
- Updated rainfall totals.
- Updated drought monitor.
Heavy rain moves in for the weekend. Flood Watch issued for north Georgia mountains where 2"-4" of rain could fall. Isolated higher amounts possible. The heavy rain could lead to flooding. pic.twitter.com/2gWyfZIZAL— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}