Isolated strong storms possible Saturday night

ATLANTA - Grab your umbrella! Most of the metro Atlanta area will see rain, rain and even more rain this weekend.
We'll show you an updated map for where flooding is possible, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the rain will last through Sunday. You can expect periods of heavy rain at some times.
What viewers can only get on Channel 2 Action News:
- Updated hour-by-hour forecast showing the timeline of rain throughout the weekend
- Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain outlook showing the timeline of this weekend’s cold front and how long the wet weather will last
- Updated rainfall totals – the ground is saturated and more rain could mean flooding.
"There is a possibility of an isolated strong storm tonight, including into metro Atlanta," Monahan said.
There is a possibility of an isolated strong storm tonight, including into metro Atlanta.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 10, 2018
Similar to what we saw on Wed., wind gusts of 40+ mph are possible but I can't rule out a brief spin up tornado.
Make sure you have a way to get warnings tonight! pic.twitter.com/vKRNnsGjCn
UPDATE: @NWSSPC has extended the severe risk a little farther to the east... including parts of metro #ATL... tonight. This was expected. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UOS3ZQLoFW— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 10, 2018
Some areas could receive 2 to 3 inches of rain. Because of this, a Flood Watch has been issued to include metro Atlanta.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}