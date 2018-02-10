  • Isolated strong storms possible Saturday night

    ATLANTA - Grab your umbrella! Most of the metro Atlanta area will see rain, rain and even more rain this weekend. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the rain will last through Sunday. You can expect periods of heavy rain at some times. 

    "There is a possibility of an isolated strong storm tonight, including into metro Atlanta," Monahan said. 

    Some areas could receive 2 to 3 inches of rain. Because of this, a Flood Watch has been issued to include metro Atlanta.

     

