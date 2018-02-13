HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The widow of Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox gave birth Tuesday to the couple’s second child.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that Alex Maddox gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday. The boy was named Bodie Allen Maddox after his grandfather. Family friends say Alex and Bodie are both healthy.
Officer Chase Maddox was killed Friday while assisting Henry County sheriff’s deputies as they served an arrest warrant.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officer Maddox died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, citing results of an autopsy conducted Saturday. The autopsy showed Maddox, 26, had been shot three times.
Funeral plans have not yet been announced. Alex Maddox said she wants to attend Chase's funeral.
The family of Officer Maddox has set up a bank account to receive donations for his wife and children. You can drop off donations at any United Community Bank location and ask that it be deposited into “THE MADDOX FAMILY FUND."
You can also donate newborn and infant items at the public safety building. Food donations must be coordinated through police. You can do that by reaching out to Bernadette at 770-957-7055.
Lastly, the family is in need of a special van for their son with special needs. CLICK HERE to find out how you can help.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}