You can help the fallen officer's family get a van for son with special needs

    By: Lauren Pozen

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned there is an effort underway to raise money for a new van for the family of fallen police Officer Chase Maddox.

    Maddox was killed Friday when a man opened fire on him and two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies while trying to serve a warrant. 

    Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen has kept in close contact with a family friend who said Maddox’s wife is now in need of handicapped accessible van for their son who has and arrange of disabilities and requires him to use a wheelchair. 

    The cost of one of those van’s is more than $50,000.

    If you would like to help, a fund has been set up for the family. 

    You can send monetary donations to:

    Toyota of McDonough
    Chase Maddox Memorial Fund
    Servis 1st Bank
    P.O. Box 1508
    Birmingham, AL 35201-1508
    Routing Number: 062006505
    Account Number: 1110355433

