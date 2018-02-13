You can help the fallen officer's family get a van for son with special needs

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned there is an effort underway to raise money for a new van for the family of fallen police Officer Chase Maddox.
Maddox was killed Friday when a man opened fire on him and two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies while trying to serve a warrant.
Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen has kept in close contact with a family friend who said Maddox’s wife is now in need of handicapped accessible van for their son who has and arrange of disabilities and requires him to use a wheelchair.
The cost of one of those van’s is more than $50,000.
If you would like to help, a fund has been set up for the family.
You can send monetary donations to:
Toyota of McDonough
Chase Maddox Memorial Fund
Servis 1st Bank
P.O. Box 1508
Birmingham, AL 35201-1508
Routing Number: 062006505
Account Number: 1110355433
