0 GBI identifies shooter that killed Locust Grove officer, injured 2 deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as an attempt to serve a warrant, ended up with the shooting death of a local police officer and two others injured when a man opened fire on them.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies showed up to the home in a Locust Grove subdivision to arrest the suspect for failing to make a court appearance, but investigators say the suspect wouldn't cooperate.

The GBI said Tierre Guthrie "became combative and escalated the situation."

“It was obvious the individual wasn't going to go, that's why they called the Locust Grove officer to give more assistance,” Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said. “There was an altercation, as a cause of that altercation, we have two deputies shot and one Locust Grove officer who was shot. The Locust Grove officer died shortly afterward at the hospital.”

One of the officers shot and killed the Guthrie, who died at the scene.

McBrayer told Channel 2’s Tom Regan it is unclear how many shots were fired or whose weapon killed the suspect.

“It all happened inside the residence. But we have no detail on the number of shots fired or anything like that," McBrayer said.

Channel 2 Action News learned Michael Corley and Ralph Sidwell “Sid” Callaway were the deputies injured in the incident.

Authorities identified Officer Chase Maddox, 26, as the Locust Grove police officer that was killed during the incident.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that Maddox served the Locust Grove Police Department for five years. Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price called Maddox, “a smart young man.” He was married and was expecting his second child any day.

McBrayer said the deputies never expected the suspect to become violent given that he was facing a minor charge.

“You never know when you take somebody into custody what kind of response you’re going to get," McBrayer said.

Wade Corley, the brother of Deputy Michael Corley, spoke to Channel 2’s Craig Lucie outside Atlanta Medical Center.

He told Lucie that he called his brother several times Friday morning, but couldn't reach him. He finally got an answer and learned his brother had been shot.

"Whatever officer that is, I want to tell him thank you because he picked brother's phone up and told me, 'Hey. He's going to be OK,'" he said. “Please, please, please pray for the families of all three of these officers. Y’all just please pray. That’s what they need right now.”

Corley was treated at Atlanta Medical Center and was released.

The GBI said late Friday that Callaway was stable.

Back in the Locust Grove neighborhood, residents said they were alarmed when they heard the gunshots ring out.

One woman told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she couldn’t get home Friday afternoon because police had the entire neighborhood blocked off while they investigated the shooting.

“I heard all the sirens and I came from behind the house and I saw all the police officers rolling through,” another neighbor told Fernandes.

Investigators said Maddox's body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur where an autopsy will be performed Saturday morning.

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

8:15 p.m.: GBI identifies shooter as 39 year old man:

4:57 p.m.: The GBI has released photos of all of the officers.

4:01 p.m.: Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes said one of the deputies injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital.

3:51 p.m.: The Locust Grove mayor confirmed the name of the fallen officer is Chase Maddox. The 26-year-old was married, had a young child and his wife was expecting another baby "any day now."

3:27 p.m.: Channel 2 Action News has learned one of the injured deputies in the shooting was Michael Corley.

3:22 p.m.: Channel 2's Justin Wilfon in Locust Grove says GBI investigators are processing the scene.

2:28 p.m.: Neighbors told Channel 2's Nicole Carr that the shooting sounded like "firecrackers going off..."

2:12 p.m.: Authorities said the deputy in fair condition was shot with a bulletproof vest on. The deputy who is in surgery, was shot below the vest.

2:09 p.m.: Investigators said the shooting happened inside the doorway of the home when the deputies arrived to serve a warrant.

2:06 p.m.: Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said one Locust Grove officer was killed. One Henry County sheriff's deputy is listed in serious condition and the other deputy is in fair condition.

2:05 p.m.: GBI provides updates on the shooting.

1:46 p.m.: Channel 2's Craig Lucie spoke to a brother of the one of the injured Henry County deputies outside Atlanta Medical Center. He asked for prayers for the officers.

1:21 p.m.: Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned from police that the shooter was killed by one of the officers.

1 p.m.: There will be a news conference on the shooting at 2 p.m. -- We will have LIVE coverage on WSBTV.com.

12:54 p.m.: Channel 2's Craig Lucie spotted an ambulance police escort at Atlanta Medical Center.

12:50 p.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston said there was another possible scene at the Summit Racing but police gave the "all clear" and employees were let back into the building.

12:47 p.m.: Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene working with local law enforcement.

12:37 p.m.: Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes just got to the scene where she is being held back by authorities.

12:29 p.m.: Locust Grove Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to the police activity. Parents have been notified.

12:23 p.m.: Channel 2's Mark Winne learned from the Henry County Sheriff that two Henry County deputies, one Locust Grove officer were shot. Two were airlifted to local hospitals and one was taken by ambulance. The man who shot them is dead.

12:19 p.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston tweeted a photo ambulances rushing down the interstate.

12:15 p.m.: Henry County Capt. Mike Ireland told Channel 2 Action News that officers were shot.

11:58 a.m.: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

