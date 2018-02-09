Law enforcement agencies use social media to mourn officer killed

ATLANTA - Law enforcement agencies in Georgia and across the country are extending their condolences through social media after a shooting that left a Locust Grove officer dead and two Henry County deputies injured.
The shooter was killed by one of the officers.
Deeply saddened by news of the passing of a Locust Grove police officer involved in a shooting in Henry County earlier today. Sending my prayers to the officer's family and praying for the recovery of 2 Henry County sheriff's deputies seriously injured in the same shooting.— David Scott (@repdavidscott) February 9, 2018
Our thoughts & prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the Locust Grove Police Department with the loss of... https://t.co/6DkIqae1WO— Hiram Police Dept (@HiramPD) February 9, 2018
This is terrible and our hearts go out to the officer's family and the Locust Grove Police Department, as well as the injured deputies. https://t.co/zpB3M9d3D7— GA Highway Safety (@gohsgeorgia) February 9, 2018
Harris County (Ga) SO has confirmed a Locust Grove police officer has died in the line of duty. #WPPD sending thoughts & prayers & our deepest condolences to the officer's family & to our brothers & sisters. We stand with you. #RIP #HERO #EOW #ThinBlueLine 🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/XwYd1QeMF3— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) February 9, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Henry Co Sheriff's deputies and Locust Grove officer who were shot this morning in Henry County. We hope they survive their injuries and make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/taauZCnn6I— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) February 9, 2018
On another tragic day for our law enforcement family, we send our love and support to Locust Grove Police Department & Henry County Sheriff's Office, and our heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen officer. pic.twitter.com/Lm2aWgeYrt— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 9, 2018
Not again! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Locust Grove Police Department as they mourn the loss of one... https://t.co/Cgpl2F1iB6— LA Police Foundation (@LAPoliceFdtn) February 9, 2018
Heartbreaking news! https://t.co/v21gX9VYrC— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) February 9, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers with with Locust Grove Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. Another Officer has fallen and two others wounded. https://t.co/mabvunfIfv via @wsbtv— OUHSC Police (@OUHSCPolice) February 9, 2018
