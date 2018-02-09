  • Law enforcement agencies use social media to mourn officer killed

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Law enforcement agencies in Georgia and across the country are extending their condolences through social media after a shooting that left a Locust Grove officer dead and two Henry County deputies injured. 

    The shooter was killed by one of the officers.

