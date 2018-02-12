0 Law enforcement community shows respect for fallen officer outside funeral home

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement officers and firefighters from across the area showed their respect for the fallen Locust Grove police officer on Monday.

The officers lined the Carmichael Funeral Home in Fayetteville where Officer Chase Maddox’s body will be cremated following Friday’s deadly shooting.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie was at the scene as a giant American flag was unfurled in the middle of Highway 74.

Dozens of motorcycle police officers, officers in squad cars stretched for about a mile down the road. The officers saluted Maddox’s body as it made its way inside the funeral home.

Many of Maddox’s fellow officers were overcome with emotion.

“They know what he went through, they know what he did for a living, they have an understanding about what this means. It means a lot to us. It’s just a surreal moment,” said Locust Grove Police Officer Darrell Shoemaker.

Lucie said he saw people get out of their cars and salute the fallen officer.

Funeral plans have not yet been announced. Maddox’s wife, who is expected the couple’s second baby any day now, said she wants to attend his funeral.

For people wanting to help the family, Locust Grove Police said to contact the police department to learn the correct way to help.

