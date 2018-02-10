  • Community gathers for vigil to honor fallen Locust Grove officer

    By: Lauren Pozen

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people gathered Saturday evening to remember a police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty. 

    Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox, 26, was shot and killed Friday when he responded for backup to two Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies who were serving a failure to appear warrant, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said. 

    The suspect, identified by the GBI as Tierre Guthrie, 39, opened fire on the three men, injuring deputies Michael Corley and Ralph Sidwell "Sid" Callaway. 

    A vigil to honor Maddox was held at the Locust Grove police station. People came by to show their support, leaving flowers on Maddox's patrol car and buying decals with the proceeds going towards his family. Maddox was a father whose second child is due any day now, friends said. 

     

