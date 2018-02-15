0 Widow of slain Locust Grove officer leaves hospital with newborn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The widow of a fallen Locust Grove police officer has left the hospital with her new baby boy.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from three different agencies lined up outside Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge Wednesday afternoon.

Their goal was to have a strong presence when Alex Maddox left the hospital with her newborn. She had the baby boy Tuesday, less than a week after a sovereign citizen killed officer Chase Maddox in Locust Grove.

RELATED STORIES:

The city of Locust Grove posted photos of baby Bodie Allen Maddox on its Facebook page. He was weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The post said the boy was "practically perfect in every way."

The motorcade never got a chance to escort his mother from the hospital because she wanted to leave in peace without all the attention.

Bystanders were hoping to catch a glimpse of the vehicle that carried the mother and newborn home but they never did.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the officers at the scene and they told her that some of the officers were out to show their support on their day off.

While traffic is stopped people jumped out of their cars to take pics of the motorcade that's about to escort the widow of Officer Maddox home - after delivering a healthy baby boy pic.twitter.com/VO9jLBvOH2 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 14, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.