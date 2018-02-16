  • Man says his mother's grave, others damaged by cemetery workers

    By: Berndt Petersen

    FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Some Floyd County residents are outraged after they said their loved ones’ graves were damaged by cemetery workers. 

    One man told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that his mother’s grave was one of the ones damaged. He said the workers were preparing another burial when they ran over the grave markers with a backhoe. 

    The man said he’s disgusted by what he called careless and disrespectful work.

