Man says his mother's grave, others damaged by cemetery workers

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Some Floyd County residents are outraged after they said their loved ones’ graves were damaged by cemetery workers.
One man told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that his mother’s grave was one of the ones damaged. He said the workers were preparing another burial when they ran over the grave markers with a backhoe.
The man said he’s disgusted by what he called careless and disrespectful work.
We’re talking to the outraged resident and hearing from a woman who said her mother was buried in the wrong spot, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
Family says gravediggers damaged their late mother's plot and several others. 4pm pic.twitter.com/VwxrcfhXIu— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) February 16, 2018
