Mother, child hit by car while crossing for bus in DeKalb County

    By: Audrey Washington

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - NewsChopper 2 was over the scene after police told Channel 2 Action News a mother and child were hit by a car as they crossed the street for the school bus. 

    The incident happened on Rays Road at Central Drive in DeKalb County. 

    They were both transported to the hospital, Lt. Lonzy Robertson said. Robertson told Channel 2 Action News the 8-year-old girl is in critical condition. 

    The driver is still at the scene, Robertson said. 

    Police originally told Channel 2 Action News the incident involved two children. 

